Two young NZers chosen to help address global food security
Two forward-thinking and passionate young women have been selected to represent New Zealand at a summit focused on solving one of the world's most important issues - how to feed a growing population. Beth Hampton from Matamata and Jemima Snook from Christchurch will join 100 other delegates from around the world in Brussels, Belgium, October 9 - 13. Bayer, together with partners Groene Kring and FA©dA©ration des Jeunes Agriculteurs , is hosting the summit, which has the theme of "Feeding a Hungry Planet."
