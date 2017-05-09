Trump congratulates Macron on winning...

Trump congratulates Macron on winning French presidential election

Xinhuanet

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday spoke with French President-elect Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him on his victory in the French presidential election, the White House said. Trump emphasized his desire to work closely with Macron in confronting shared challenges, and noted the long and robust history of cooperation between the United States and France, the White House said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

