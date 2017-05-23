Trudeau touts Canada's terror fight as Trump pushes NATO to do more
Minister of National Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan stands with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he holds a press conference at NATO headquarters during the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium on Thursday, May 25, 2017. Minister of National Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan stands with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he holds a press conference at NATO headquarters during the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC