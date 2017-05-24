Thousands in Belgium protest Trump's stances on issues ranging from reproductive rights to Brexit

Thousands of people with flags, bullhorns and bongos crowded the center of Belgium's capital Wednesday to protest President Trump 's arrival for meetings with officials including Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel and NATO leaders. Women wearing pink cat-ear hats known as "pussy hats" led the protest, giving a nod to the women's march through Washington and around the world in January in opposition of Trump's stances on such issues as abortion and reproductive rights, discrimination and climate change.

