Tau prevents synaptic transmission at...

Tau prevents synaptic transmission at early stage of neurodegeneration

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

Tau proteins are involved in more than twenty neurodegenerative diseases, including various forms of dementia . These proteins clump together in patients' brains to form neuronal tangles: protein aggregation that eventually coincides with the death of brain cells.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,225 • Total comments across all topics: 281,223,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC