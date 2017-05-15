Seven abstracts on filgotinib accepte...

Seven abstracts on filgotinib accepted by EULAR 2017

Mechelen, Belgium; 15 May 2017, 22.00 CET - Galapagos NV announces the acceptance of seven abstracts from several clinical and pre-clinical studies with the investigational agent filgotinib in rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, by the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology organized by the European League Against Rheumatism 2017, held in Madrid from 14-17 June.

