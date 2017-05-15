Seven abstracts on filgotinib accepted by EULAR 2017
Mechelen, Belgium; 15 May 2017, 22.00 CET - Galapagos NV announces the acceptance of seven abstracts from several clinical and pre-clinical studies with the investigational agent filgotinib in rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, by the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology organized by the European League Against Rheumatism 2017, held in Madrid from 14-17 June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC