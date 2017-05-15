Scientists turn polluted air into auto fuel

Scientists from the University of Antwerp and KU Leuven in Belgium have developed a device that uses light and a special catalyst to clean polluted air, but at the same time produces hydrogen that can then be used to power hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. There are a number of huge challenges facing the global auto industry, but two of the biggest are reducing pollution and developing replacements for fossil fuel-powered vehicles for a more sustainable future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.