Scientists turn polluted air into auto fuel

Scientists from the University of Antwerp and KU Leuven in Belgium have developed a device that uses light and a special catalyst to clean polluted air, but at the same time produces hydrogen that can then be used to power hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. There are a number of huge challenges facing the global auto industry, but two of the biggest are reducing pollution and developing replacements for fossil fuel-powered vehicles for a more sustainable future.

