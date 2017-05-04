Scientists gain insights into how fra...

Scientists gain insights into how fragile X syndrome disrupts perception

A collaboration between scientists in Belgium, the United States, Norway, France and the UK has resulted in a study that sheds light on the neural mechanisms of fragile X syndrome. This genetic disorder, which affects males twice as often as females due to males' single X chromosome, causes disruptions in the way neurons transmit information to each other.

