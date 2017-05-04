Sarfaraz Bugti heckled by Baloch acti...

Sarfaraz Bugti heckled by Baloch activist in Brussels

Brussels [Belgium], May 7 : Baluchistan's Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti was heckled by Baloch activist Munir Mengal in an event in Brussels where the delegation highlighted the economic potential of the southwestern Balochistan province. A nine-member delegation of Government of Balochistan, led by Bugti, was on a visit to Brussels to brief Belgian businessmen on the economic opportunities in Balochistan in the wake of Gwadar Port and China Pakistan Economic Corridor .

Chicago, IL

