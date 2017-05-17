Rolland scores a superb individual go...

Rolland scores a superb individual goal for Kortrijk

Elohim Rolland brilliantly jinks his way past a couple of defenders before cutting inside and unleashing an unstoppable shot past the goalkeeper for Kortrijk against Eupen, in Belgium.

