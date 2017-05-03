Researchers identify key player in in...

Researchers identify key player in initiation and progression of melanoma

Medical News

Identification and functional validation of proteins involved in tumorigenesis are essential steps toward advancing cancer precision medicine. In The Journal of Clinical Investigation researchers from VIB, KU Leuven together with colleagues from INSERM now report the important role for FES in the initiation and progression of melanoma, a malignant type of skin cancer, that is notoriously quick to metastasize and that responds poorly to existing cancer treatments.

Chicago, IL

