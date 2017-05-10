Researchers develop device that gener...

Researchers develop device that generates power from polluted air with sunlight

A new device shows promise in purifying polluted air, while at the same time producing hydrogen, which can be stored for use as a clean energy source. A team of researchers from two Belgian schools, the University of Antwerp and KU Leuven, have discovered a process that can be used to address two disparate yet related issues - the need for air pollution mitigation and cleaner energy sources - with nanomaterials and sunlight.

