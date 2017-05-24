Public Schedule: May 24, 2017

Secretary Tillerson accompanies President Donald Trump on travel to Vatican City, Holy See, and Brussels, Belgium from May 24 through May 26. Please click here for more information. 10:00 a.m. LOCAL Acting Assistant Secretary Garber meets with German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Building and Nuclear Safety Director General for Climate Policy, European and International Policy Karsten Sach, in Berlin, Germany.

