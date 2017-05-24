Public Schedule: May 24, 2017
Secretary Tillerson accompanies President Donald Trump on travel to Vatican City, Holy See, and Brussels, Belgium from May 24 through May 26. Please click here for more information. 10:00 a.m. LOCAL Acting Assistant Secretary Garber meets with German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Building and Nuclear Safety Director General for Climate Policy, European and International Policy Karsten Sach, in Berlin, Germany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State Department.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC