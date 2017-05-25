Prof. Kanyandago stands for social ju...

Prof. Kanyandago stands for social justice, education

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Mbarara- Rev Prof Peter Kanyandago is a priest, canonist , a philanthropist and an academic, as well as author whose various achievements and works have served as an inspiration to many. He is well studied with a PhD in Canon Law from the Catholic University of Louvain, Belgium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,564 • Total comments across all topics: 281,275,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC