Press Releases: Acting Assistant Secretary Thornton to Travel to Brussels

Acting Assistant Secretary for the East Asian and Pacific Affairs Bureau Susan Thornton and Ambassador Joe Yun, Special Representative for North Korea Policy, will travel to Brussels, Belgium, to meet with European counterparts to discuss issues of mutual interest in the East Asia and Pacific region May 30-June 1, 2017.

