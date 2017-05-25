President Donald Trump Disrespects Ou...

President Donald Trump Disrespects Our NATO Allies at Leadership Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and German Chancellor Angela Merkel gather with NATO member leaders to pose for a family picture before the start of their summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017.REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst There is perhaps no better metaphor for the Trump Doctrine than the video of the 45th president pushing past Montenegrin Prime Minister Milo Dukanovic at the traditional NATO meeting photo-op to stand in the middle of the group, preening, before the camera banks.

