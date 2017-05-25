President Donald Trump Disrespects Our NATO Allies at Leadership Summit
U.S. President Donald Trump, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and German Chancellor Angela Merkel gather with NATO member leaders to pose for a family picture before the start of their summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017.REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst There is perhaps no better metaphor for the Trump Doctrine than the video of the 45th president pushing past Montenegrin Prime Minister Milo Dukanovic at the traditional NATO meeting photo-op to stand in the middle of the group, preening, before the camera banks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC