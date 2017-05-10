Pence insists decision to fire Comey not connected to Russia probe
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence briefs the media after meeting European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday FBI Director James Comey was fired to restore confidence in the law enforcement agency and not because of any connection to its probe of possible Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election.
