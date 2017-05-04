Pak Army forcing Baloch to give up freedom struggle

Brussels [Belgium], May 5 : While condemning the horrific killings of five Baloch, Baloch Republican Party spokesman Sher Mohammad Bugti on Friday said the Pakistan Army's atrocities are intended to force and terrify people to give up on their struggle for Baloch freedom. Baloch Republican Party spokesman Sher Mohammad Bugti in a statement condemned the horrific killings of Baloch innocent in strongest term possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.