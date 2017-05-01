On May Day, workers of the world unit...

On May Day, workers of the world unite - and protest

Europeans took to the streets on Monday, celebrating the international workers' holiday of May Day with an assortment of rallies and demonstrations, which in France turned violent as protesters threw petrol bombs at police. Tear gas floats in the air as demonstrators walk behind a banner which reads, "Populist Self-Defence" during clashes at the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1, 2017.

