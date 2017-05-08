Nigeria: Nkanga Wins Historic Contemp...

Nigeria: Nkanga Wins Historic Contemporary Art Award In Belgium

According to a report on the website, bozar.be, the artist's works on transformation processes referring to changes in our society gave her an edge over other contestants. The report said, "Alongside the BelgianArtPrize exhibition in Brussels, Otobong Nkanga's work is currently also on view at Contour in Mechelen and Documenta 14 in Kassel and Athens."

