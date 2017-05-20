New light-driven photo-electrochemical cell produces hydrogen from contaminated gas, including air
Researchers from the University of Antwerp and KU Leuven , Belgium, have developed an all-gas-phase solid and stand-alone photo-electrochemical cell that produces hydrogen gas from volatile organic contaminated air and light. The device recovers part of the energy stored in airborne organic pollutants by the production of hydrogen, while mineralizing the contaminants to less harmful CO2.
