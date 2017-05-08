Movies Instead Of Medicine: Why Cartoons Could Be Good Replacement For Anesthesia
A cancer diagnosis is scary, but it is especially daunting to the young, and about 43 children are diagnosed with some form of the disease each day, according to the nonprofit CureSearch . To make treatments less intimidating, researchers believe it's possible to replace general anesthesia with movies.
