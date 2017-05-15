Most in E. Europe, except Greece, are...

Most in E. Europe, except Greece, are positive about EU membership: poll

People in 10 out of 11 Eastern European countries see more benefit than harm in European Union membership, a Gallup poll has found. People in Poland are most positive about EU membership.

