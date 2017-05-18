Minister: Government committed to new...

Minister: Government committed to new ACP-EU agreement after 2020

Saturday

FOREIGN Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Senator Kamina Johnson Smith says the Government is committed to the negotiation for a successor arrangement to the African, Caribbean and Pacific-European Union Cotonou Partnership Agreement, when the existing facility expires in 2020. She also welcomes the EU's "strong signals" expressed during the recent 42nd Session of the ACP-EU Council of Ministers in Brussels, Belgium, of its commitment to the continued strengthening and renewal of this relationship.

Chicago, IL

