Memorial concert for Towy Valley coll...

Memorial concert for Towy Valley college pupils

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: South Wales Guardian

As centenary commemorations of the Great War continue across the country and further afield, a Towy Valley college has played its part with a recent Chapel Choir tour to Belgium. Llandovery College choir performed in two of the most potesgious of venues St. Salvator Cathedral in Bruges and St. Bavo's Cathedral in the centre of Ghent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,350 • Total comments across all topics: 281,048,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC