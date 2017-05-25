Melania Trump meets the first First Gentleman of Luxembourg

Melania Trump meets Gauthier Destenay, the First Gentleman of Luxembourg, married to gay Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, at NATO conference in Brussels America's First Lady has met Luxembourg's First Gentleman! On Thursday, Melania Trump was introduced to Gauthier Destenay, the husband of Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel on Thursday. The pair, along with the spouses of other world leaders, attended a special dinner this week, as their partners gathered for a North Atlantic Treat Organisation conference in Brussels, Belgium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hellomagazine.com.