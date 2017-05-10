Mattis tells Turkey's PM: U.S. committed to your security

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis addresses a news conference during a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 16, 2017. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in London on Thursday that Washington was committed to protecting its NATO ally, his spokeswoman said, as Turkey fumes over a U.S. decision to arm Kurdish fighters in Syria.

