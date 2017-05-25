Massive Marine Reptile Terrorized Squid During the Dinosaur Age

A newly identified, 130-million-year-old marine reptile was enormous, measuring the length of nearly three grand pianos lined up, but it wasn't a top marine predator, a new study finds. Researchers excavated the remains of this pliosaur - a type of short-necked plesiosaur with four flippers that lived during the dinosaur age - along the banks of the Volga River, near the Russian city of Ulyanovsk, in the fall of 2002.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Science.