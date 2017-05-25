Manchester Attack: UK Halts Sharing B...

Manchester Attack: UK Halts Sharing Bombing Intel With US After Leaks

Britain has suspended intelligence sharing on the Manchester bombing with the US after American officials leaked information to the media, an issue that British Prime Minister Theresa May will raise with US President Donald Trump later Thursday. US officials released the suspected bomber's name and other details of the investigation into the deadly attack at the Manchester Arena Monday night, irking British investigators scrambling to keep details of the probe confidential.

