Making case for skills development

14 hrs ago

Universal Primary Education and Universal Secondary Education have made education accessible to many; the shift in global economics means government is no longer the largest employer. Besides formulating policies to strengthen the private sector, there is need for government to ensure that unemployed youth are facilitated with skills development to provide labour to the private sector.

