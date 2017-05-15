Llandovery College Choir singing at the Menin Gate, Ypres
As centenary commemorations of the Great War continue across the country and further afield, a Towy Valley college has played its part with a recent Chapel Choir tour to Belgium. Llandovery College choir performed in two of the most potesgious of venues St. Salvator Cathedral in Bruges and St. Bavo's Cathedral in the centre of Ghent.
