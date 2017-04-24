LivaNova PLC To Unveil New Data Further Demonstrating The Perceval...

LivaNova PLC To Unveil New Data Furth...

LivaNova, PLC , a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, announced today that the company will unveil three data presentations on the PercevalTM sutureless valve at the upcoming American Association for Thoracic Surgery Centennial meeting, which will be held from April 29 - May 3, 2017 in Boston. The data presentations showcase Perceval's safety and performance for aortic valve replacement patients.

Chicago, IL

