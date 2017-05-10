Librarian discovers pages from one of...

Librarian discovers pages from one of England's earliest printed books

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Christian Science Monitor

The pages, from the priest handbook 'Sarum Ordinal or Sarum Pye,' was printed in 1476 or 1477 by William Caxton. Typeset and paint tests are scattered Firefly Press on August 2012 in Allston, Massachusetts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,991 • Total comments across all topics: 280,931,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC