Kew school parents are cycling to Bel...

Kew school parents are cycling to Belgium to raise money for a new playground

A group of adrenaline-fuelled parents have taken off on an epic cycle challenge to raise A 10,000 for a Kew school. Sabina Mangosi, 51, a parent and governor of Kew Riverside Primary School, is one of 26 novice cyclists riding in the sponsored 255km cycle from Kew to Bruges in just 36 hours.

Chicago, IL

