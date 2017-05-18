Kew school parents are cycling to Belgium to raise money for a new playground
A group of adrenaline-fuelled parents have taken off on an epic cycle challenge to raise A 10,000 for a Kew school. Sabina Mangosi, 51, a parent and governor of Kew Riverside Primary School, is one of 26 novice cyclists riding in the sponsored 255km cycle from Kew to Bruges in just 36 hours.
