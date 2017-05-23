JP Cooper 2017 Interview

JP Cooper 2017 Interview

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: ContactMusic.com

JP Cooper has risen to stardom the old-fashioned way. Touring the live scene, and being a part of gospel choirs, he chose to branch out on his own - building a huge fanbase in Manchester and slowly taking over the regionals, before playing shows London, and now selling out Shepherds Bush Empire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ContactMusic.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,424 • Total comments across all topics: 281,227,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC