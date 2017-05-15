Imec Tips Novel AI Chips

Imec Tips Novel AI Chips

ANTWERP, Belgium The Imec research institute described machine learning accelerators using arrays of resistive and magnetic memory cells rather than neural networks to reduce cost and power. Initial results included an MRAM array that lowered power by two orders of magnitude.

