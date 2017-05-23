Germany's Schaeuble wants creative wa...

Germany's Schaeuble wants creative ways to build stronger EU

FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble presents draft budget for 2018 and mid-term plans for state spending until 2021 during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, March 15, 2017. The European Union should find ways to cooperate more closely on migration, security, foreign and economic policy, without waiting for a change to EU treaties, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.

