GCS sets records for hours delivered, user participation in 17th large-scale call
The Gauss Centre for Supercomputing approved 30 large-scale projects during the 17th call for large-scale proposals, set to run from May 1, 2017 to April 30, 2018. Combined, these projects received 2.1 billion core hours, marking the highest total ever delivered by the three GCS centres -- the High Performance Computing Center Stuttgart , Julich Supercomputing Centre , and Leibniz Computing Centre of the Bavarian Academy of Sciences and Humanities .
