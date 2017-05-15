Galapagos to hold Annual R&D Update 2...

Galapagos to hold Annual R&D Update 2017 on 20 June

Mechelen, Belgium; 17 May 2017; 7.30 CET - Galapagos NV announces it will hold its Annual R&D Update 2017 on 20 June at 8 AM EDT at the Yale Club in New York City. This event will also be webcast.

