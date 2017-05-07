Galapagos presents three posters on filgotinib in Crohn's disease at DDW 2017

Mechelen, Belgium; 7 May 2017, 16.35 CET - Galapagos NV announces the presentation of three posters from the Phase 2 FITZROY study of the investigational agent filgotinib in Crohn's Disease, at Digestive Disease Week 2017 in Chicago, IL USA, held from 6-9 May. More information can be found at www.ddw.org .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.