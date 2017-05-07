Galapagos presents three posters on f...

Galapagos presents three posters on filgotinib in Crohn's disease at DDW 2017

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Mechelen, Belgium; 7 May 2017, 16.35 CET - Galapagos NV announces the presentation of three posters from the Phase 2 FITZROY study of the investigational agent filgotinib in Crohn's Disease, at Digestive Disease Week 2017 in Chicago, IL USA, held from 6-9 May. More information can be found at www.ddw.org .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,961 • Total comments across all topics: 280,842,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC