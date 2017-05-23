From Manchester to Brussels: Most recent terror attacks in Europe Here's a look at some of the most recent terror attacks in Europe: Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rPkg9V Police offices add to the flowers for the victims of Monday night pop concert explosion, in St Ann's Square, Manchester, on May 23, 2017. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, that left at least 22 dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.