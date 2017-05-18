France, Germany resist US plan for bi...

France, Germany resist US plan for bigger NATO role against Islamic State

13 hrs ago

People hold placards during a demonstration against US President Donald J. Trump in front of the Embassy of the United States of America, in Brussels, Belgium, 12 February 2017. [Olivier Hoslet/EPA] France and Germany are resisting a plan by US officials for NATO to take a bigger role in the fight against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, in line with calls from President Donald Trump for the alliance to do more to combat terrorism.

Chicago, IL

