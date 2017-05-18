France, Germany resist US plan for bigger NATO role against Islamic State
People hold placards during a demonstration against US President Donald J. Trump in front of the Embassy of the United States of America, in Brussels, Belgium, 12 February 2017. [Olivier Hoslet/EPA] France and Germany are resisting a plan by US officials for NATO to take a bigger role in the fight against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, in line with calls from President Donald Trump for the alliance to do more to combat terrorism.
