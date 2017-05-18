Felipe Pantone Just Painted the Large...

Felipe Pantone Just Painted the Largest QR Code Mural in the World

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hypebeast.com

Felipe Pantone recently touched down in Hasselt, Belgium to create what may be the largest QR code in the world. The Spanish conceptual artist's latest endeavor features his signature bursts of color with the mysterious code slapped right in the middle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,076 • Total comments across all topics: 281,106,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC