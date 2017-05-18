Felipe Pantone Just Painted the Largest QR Code Mural in the World
Felipe Pantone recently touched down in Hasselt, Belgium to create what may be the largest QR code in the world. The Spanish conceptual artist's latest endeavor features his signature bursts of color with the mysterious code slapped right in the middle.
