Federico Gonzalez-Tejera succeeds Wolfgang M. Neumann as President & CEO of Rezidor. Neumann remains on Rezidor's Board of Directors as non-executive director The Board of Directors of the Rezidor Hotel Group today announced that it has appointed Federico Gonzalez-Tejera as President & CEO of Rezidor, effective immediately.

