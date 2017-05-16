Fate of PAS' three Selangor exco to be decided on Azmin's return

PETALING JAYA: PKR has decided it will accept the decision by PAS to end political ties between them but rejects the reasons given by the Islamist party. In a statement, PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail also said that the party would only decide the fate of the three PAS Selangor executive committee members after discussing the matter with the state's Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali upon his return from Brussels, Belgium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.