Europeana Photography opens up Europe's rich photographic heritage
Europeana and PHOTOCONSORTIUM are launching Europeana Photography, an online collection bringing together and sharing a vast archive of historical images. Featuring early photography from some of Europe's finest historical collections, Europeana Photography is the latest thematic collection to be published on Europeana Collections, joining Europeana Art, Europeana Music and Europeana Fashion.
