EU, U.S. need to revisit Durand Line to end Pak terror policy

Brussels [Belgium], May 13 : Describing the Afghanistan-Pakistan region as the breeding ground for international terrorism, European Parliament Vice President Ryszard Czarnecki has said there is a need for the European Union and the United States to review their respective Afghan policy to foster long-term peace in the region, rather than pouring millions of Euros in aid to Afghanistan, and trying to win a war that cannot be won. In an opinion piece titled "Time to Revisit the Durand Line" published in EP Today, Czarnecki warned that Pakistan will continue to interfere and destabilize areas across the Durand Line, with the objective of retaining control over it as it borders Afghanistan.

