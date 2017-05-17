EU neogtiator insists Brexit talks wi...

EU neogtiator insists Brexit talks will begin hours after election

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator has insisted talks will begin just hours after the General Election , adding that he is not aiming for a "no deal or bad deal". Michel Barnier also dismissed suggestions the UK would have to pay up to A 85billion in euros as an "exit bill".

