EU negotiator Michel Barnier: Initial Brexit focus will be on Ireland, the 'divorce bill' and expats

European Chief Negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier speaks during a news conference in Brussels, Belgium May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal THE EUROPEAN Commission's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has promised to focus on Ireland in the initial phase of talks - and will visit here next week.

Chicago, IL

