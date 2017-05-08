Eric de Neef has been appointed Executive Vice President, Global Chief Branding Commercial ...
Eric de Neef has been appointed Executive Vice President, Global Chief Branding & Commercial Officer at Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group in Brussels, Belgium Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Eric de Neef as the Executive Vice President, Global Chief Branding & Commercial Officer effective immediately. In his new role, Eric de Neef, currently Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer of Rezidor Hotel Group , will assume additional responsibilities and lead the Branding and Commercial organization for the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group globally.
